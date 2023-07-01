Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) PT Raised to GBX 43

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRFFree Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RBWRF opened at $0.12 on Thursday.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

(Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

