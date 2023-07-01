Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT Lowered to GBX 166

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 173 ($2.20) to GBX 166 ($2.11) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIISY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 152 ($1.93) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

DIISY opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

