Barclays Boosts Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,250 ($54.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.06) to GBX 3,990 ($50.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.67) to GBX 4,400 ($55.94) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.86) to GBX 4,200 ($53.40) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Whitbread Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

