EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) PT Raised to C$4.25

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVGIF opened at C$2.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.19. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.65.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

