NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NetApp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $811,747. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after purchasing an additional 930,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 23,444.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 893,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

