Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Sigilon Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %
SGTX opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.33% and a negative return on equity of 87.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A.
