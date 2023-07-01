Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Sigilon Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

SGTX opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.33% and a negative return on equity of 87.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigilon Therapeutics

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A.

