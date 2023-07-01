Stephens Initiates Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

