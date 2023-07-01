Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.