LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.21 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.