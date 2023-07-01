LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.21 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

