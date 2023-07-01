Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $162.06 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.