Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Frontline Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after buying an additional 3,904,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after buying an additional 2,149,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Frontline by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline



Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

