DNB Markets Upgrades Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Buy

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.20.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

