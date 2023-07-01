Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Down 2.5 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.