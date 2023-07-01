Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

