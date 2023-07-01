Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $51.00 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
