Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $2,198,023 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

