Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Lifted by Analyst

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

AIT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $144.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $7,768,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

