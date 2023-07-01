Kirby Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirby in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KEX. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. Kirby has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $824,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $45,209.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,607 shares of company stock valued at $623,349. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

