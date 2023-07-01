East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.69. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

EWBC opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

