FY2024 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Lowered by Analyst

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Banner in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. Banner had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.97 million.

Banner Trading Down 2.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BANR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

BANR opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,248 shares of company stock worth $102,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

