Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.35 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.96.

AND opened at C$44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$893.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.48. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$42.99 and a 52-week high of C$55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

