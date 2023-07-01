Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF) & The Competition Critical Review

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Free Report) is one of 63 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Axfood AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.3%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 62.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Axfood AB (publ) Competitors 1123 2766 3026 114 2.30

This is a summary of current ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 99.95%. Given Axfood AB (publ)’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axfood AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Axfood AB (publ) Competitors 1.95% 14.09% 4.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A 1.35 Axfood AB (publ) Competitors $27.71 billion $591.29 million 183.79

Axfood AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Axfood AB (publ) peers beat Axfood AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.