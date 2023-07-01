Reviewing Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) and Its Rivals

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Free Report) is one of 393 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -537.70% -79.68% -19.12%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -1.43 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $135.12 million -$15.95 million -107.05

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 633 1550 4441 49 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 103.17%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

