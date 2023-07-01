Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 10.97% 16.16% 9.72% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sapiens International and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sapiens International and CLPS Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 2 0 3 0 2.20 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sapiens International currently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.53%. Given Sapiens International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sapiens International and CLPS Incorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $474.74 million 3.09 $52.60 million $0.95 28.00 CLPS Incorporation $152.02 million 0.18 $4.45 million N/A N/A

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Sapiens International beats CLPS Incorporation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. The company also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, it offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, the company provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About CLPS Incorporation

(Free Report)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.