Head-To-Head Contrast: ProKidney (PROK) & The Competition

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) is one of 276 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProKidney to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ProKidney and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83 ProKidney Competitors 1121 4183 11191 179 2.63

ProKidney currently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.84%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 85.04%. Given ProKidney’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProKidney has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -11.18% ProKidney Competitors -4,129.32% -144.46% -42.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ProKidney and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.7% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A -$108.03 million -21.52 ProKidney Competitors $678.81 million $90.02 million -2.53

ProKidney’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

