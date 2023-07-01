Critical Analysis: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) versus Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) and Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trane Technologies and Toto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trane Technologies 3 7 7 0 2.24 Toto 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trane Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $182.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.54%. Given Trane Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trane Technologies is more favorable than Toto.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trane Technologies $15.99 billion 2.73 $1.76 billion $7.72 24.77 Toto N/A N/A N/A $204.16 0.15

This table compares Trane Technologies and Toto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Toto. Toto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trane Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trane Technologies and Toto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trane Technologies 11.06% 30.11% 10.02% Toto N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Trane Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Toto pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Trane Technologies pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toto pays out 0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trane Technologies has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Toto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Trane Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trane Technologies beats Toto on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc. The company also offers modular kitchens; bathroom vanity units; marbright artificial marble counters; bathroom ventilation, heating, and drying systems; and welfare equipment, etc. In addition, it provides green building materials, such as tiles, ceramic slabs, etc.; and ceramics consisting of air bearings, electrostatic chucks, bonding capillaries, and receptacles for the semiconductor, flat panel display (FPD) manufacturing, and optical communication industries. The company was formerly known as TOTO Kiki Ltd. and changed its name to Toto Ltd. in 2007. Toto Ltd. was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

