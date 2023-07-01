Comparing Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) and BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and BlueFire Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $325.23 million 1.34 $103.80 million $1.90 5.06 BlueFire Renewables N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BlueFire Renewables.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 28.22% 44.48% 26.60% BlueFire Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hudson Technologies and BlueFire Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hudson Technologies and BlueFire Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlueFire Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.53%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than BlueFire Renewables.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats BlueFire Renewables on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies



Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About BlueFire Renewables



BlueFire Renewables, Inc. focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol. The company has a technology license agreement with Arkenol, Inc. to use and sub-license the Arkenol technology that converts cellulose and waste materials into ethanol and other high value chemicals. It also focuses on providing professional services to bio-refineries worldwide. BlueFire Renewables, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.

