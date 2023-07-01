Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Target Price at C$35.27

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.27.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB lowered their target price on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

TSE:KEY opened at C$30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.18 and a one year high of C$33.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.11. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9837947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 122.29%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

