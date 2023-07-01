Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $10.64

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

