Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT at $16.92

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.
TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites
TPI Composites Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TPI Composites
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.