Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT at $16.92

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

(Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.