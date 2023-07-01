Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) PT at $62.14

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,945,000 after purchasing an additional 365,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Up 1.4 %

PNR opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

