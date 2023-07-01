Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $40.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Stock Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

