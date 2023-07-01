Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $16.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,201,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 587,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.96%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

