Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

