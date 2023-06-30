Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

T stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

