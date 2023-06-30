Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,307 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

