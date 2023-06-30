Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

NYSE MA opened at $387.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

