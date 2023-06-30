Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $210.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

