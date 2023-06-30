Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $169.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

