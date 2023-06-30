Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

