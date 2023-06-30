TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $198.85 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

