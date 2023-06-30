Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

