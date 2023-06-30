TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.