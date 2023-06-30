Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $281.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.12. The stock has a market cap of $721.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

