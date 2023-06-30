Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.