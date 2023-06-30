Cardinal Capital Management Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

