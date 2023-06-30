Tiaa Fsb Buys 6,209 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $548.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $576.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.