Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,246 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

