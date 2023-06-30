Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 634 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

