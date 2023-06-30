HM Payson & Co. Sells 112 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $428.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.39.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

